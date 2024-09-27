Is Aubrey Plaza‘s character in Agatha All Along who she says she is?! Since the premiere of the Disney+ show in September 2024, fans have been theorizing who the actress’ role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually is.

Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Marvel Character?

Originally introduced as Rio Vidal in the first episode of Agatha All Along, Aubrey’s character is said to be a powerful witch with a “black heart” that beats for Agatha (Kathryn Hahn).

However, fans were confused as the specific character of Vidal isn’t found in the Marvel comics — and there’s plenty of evidence to back up the theory that Rio Vidal is actually a character named Lady Death, a major villain in the MCU. A reported leak from Funko, randomly, also seems to point that fans could be on to something.

One fan on Reddit theorized, “Could Rio Vidal be Mistress Death? Since her coming back to Agatha and saying, ‘you don’t have the Darkhold to protect you’ I wonder if the Darkhold was also a way for Agatha to remain protected from cheating Death after surviving the original coven attack.”

Another Redditor suspected that a clue could be in the character’s name in itself! “Her name is Rio Vidal. River like the river Styx. Vida like life in Spanish. Maybe.”

Any Supernatural fans may recall how “Death” is a role passed between demons — and Rio Vidal might just be the latest to hold the title!

On top of that, just this week a listing for Marvel’s Agatha All Along range of Funko Pop figurines appeared to show Death as a character. While it’s since been pulled from the website, fans believe this is just another confirmation.

Aubrey spoke about her Agatha All Along role during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, comparing it to her previous Marvel character, Lenny Busker of X-Men-inspired show, Legion.

“I think there’s a similar quality in the characters in that there’s shapeshifting, a keep-you-guessing kind of quality with both of them,” she revealed. “But as you watch [Agatha All Along], it’ll become clear that there’s a very different journey that the characters are going on. I felt Legion was a lot about my powers being stripped away and it was a very male-dominated world, and then this show is very female dominated and very much about getting your power back.”

Who Is Lady Death?

The personification of literal Death, she’s had storylines with Thor and Deadpool — as well as a romance with Thanos — in the comics. However, she’s never appeared in the MCU aside from a few Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Love and Thunder.

