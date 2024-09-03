Is Beabadoobee single? The popular indie singer, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus, is one of Gen Z’s favorite musical artists, and has even opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. That being said, fans are dying to know more about the British singer-songwriter, including whether she’s single or not. Keep reading to learn more about her love life.

Is Beabadoobee Single?

It appears that Beatrice is currently dating a videographer named Jake Erland, who she’s been romantically linked to since 2023.

The “glue song” singer confirmed she was in a “really happy relationship” with Jake during an interview with Elle Magazine from May 2024.

“Now I’m in a really happy relationship, and I feel like you grow as a person [from breakups], and you just have to understand life happens, part of the plan, I guess. Pardon the pun, it’s just the way things go,” she said, while also revealing that Jake often helps write some of her own songs.

“I just have a really lovely support system, which I’m really, really grateful for,” she added.

Who Is Jake Erland?

Jake is a London-based director and film cinematographer, who has shot music videos for Beabadoobee herself, Rachel Chinouriri, Jamie T and Laufey. He originally began shooting skate videos when he was 17, until he evolved into directing music videos and fashion films.

Who Has Beabadoobee Dated?

Prior to Jake, Bea was in a relationship with Soren Harrison for several years until their breakup in 2022. However, as most fans know, the former couple did not end on the best of terms and several of her songs are about the rise and fall of their relationship.

“The amount of times I had a breakdown on tour is actually insane,” she told Elle, while revealing that one of the lowest lows came when she was broken up with via DM 10 minutes before going on stage in 2022.

“I was having a mental breakdown in the trailer, and I was like, ‘I can’t play this show.’ There are kids outside waiting to see me perform, and I had to get up and play,” she recalled. “It was my Katy Perry moment,” she told the outlet, referencing how the moment when the pop star performed moments after her ex-husband asked for a divorce.

After their breakup, Soren started dating Molly Hayward, a stylist and owner of the popular Depop vintage brand, Not Just Trash. While it’s tough to see an ex move on, that’s not the only reason why Bea’s fans were especially upset about this pairing. In fact, Bea had admired Molly’s work and had hired her to style her for music videos like “Worth It” and “Together.” And in 2021, Molly told British Vogue that Bea was not just a client but also a close friend.

Bea has never publicly addressed Molly and Soren’s relationship online, but she did release the song “The Way Things Go” in 2023, which seemingly referred to her breakup with Soren.

