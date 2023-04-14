Is BTS back?! The K-pop group is set to release their first new song since announcing their hiatus, and military enlistment, in 2022. The track will be on the original soundtrack for the upcoming animated film, Bastions. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is BTS Back? New Song 2023 Details

On April 14, 2023, Thymos Media announced that BTS would be singing the theme song for the 3D animated superhero film Bastions. The song will include all seven members’ vocals, as it was recorded prior to Jin’s military enlistment in December 2022.

Along with BTS, the soundtrack of Bastions will feature a huge names in K-pop, including Brave Girls, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, and more.

Bastions will tell the story of superheroes fighting environmental pollution, and is set to premiere on the South Korean network SBS on May 14.

“The collaboration with K-pop artists will help raise the global audience’s awareness of environmental issues,” Thymos Media said in a statement. “K-pop singers decided to join hands with us as they found our message relatable.”

Is BTS On Hiatus?

News of BTS’ group hiatus first came in December 2021, when the members announced that they were taking an “extended period of rest” following their insane rise to fame. Nearly six months later, in June 2022, the group told ARMY it was time for them to say goodbye for now.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jung Kook said during their BTS FIESTA. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

J-Hope added, “I think that change is what we need right now. It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

In October 2022, the boys announced that they would be enlisting in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service. In South Korea, all able-bodied men born in the country must complete two years of military service prior to turning 28 years old, due to ongoing threats from North Korea.

Jin was the first BTS member to join the military in December 2022, with J-Hope announcing he would be the next member to enlist in a statement from March 2023.

All the members have been focusing on their solo careers prior to enlisting in the military. So far, J-Hope released his album Jack In the Box in July 2022, Jin made his solo debut in October 2022, RM dropped his album Indigo in December and Jimin released FACE in March 2023. Suga is set to release his album D DAY in April 2023, which will be followed by a world tour.

