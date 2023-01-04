Calm down, it’s happening! BTS‘ Park Jimin, also known as Jimin, has officially announced his ​new collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang. The song, which is set for release on January 13, 2023, is called “VIBE” and will be Taeyang’s first single release in over five years. But is Jimin going solo? ​Keep reading for everything we know about “VIBE,” his projects and more.

Taeyang ‘VIBE’ Song Featuring Jimin

On January 4, 2023, Taeyang’s agency THEBLACKLABEL released a new teaser announcing that Taeyang would be dropping his new single “VIBE” featuring Jimin on January 13, 2023. *Cue ARMY (BTS fans) screaming.*

ARMY already had their suspicions that Taeyang would be working with Jimin, thanks to a now-deleted Instagram post which showed the Big Bang vocalist at his recording studio with a mystery artist fans had (rightfully) suspected was Jimin. Taeyang captioned the post with a “#2023” and tagged his new agency, The Black Label.

This will be Jimin’s second solo collaboration project outside of BTS’ activities. The first one was the 2022 track “With You” with singer Ha Sung-woon, an original soundtrack number for the Korean drama Our Blues.

Not only is the news of Taeyang, who is one of South Korea’s most successful male singers, collaboration with Jimin exciting — we can only imagine how excited Jimin feels! The BTS singer has proclaimed his admiration for Taeyang multiple times throughout the years, even calling him his “idol.” On top of that, in a 2013 interview with BTS, Jimin was asked who he most admired before his debut, which he quickly answered was Taeyang.

Is BTS’ Jimin Going Solo? What He’s Said

In an interview with Weverse Magazine in June 2022, Jimin explained that he felt a “little lost” after the COVID-19 pandemic, which is when the other BTS members told him to channel those feelings into his own solo music.

“You know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes,” Jimin revealed. “I think I’m trying to do something similar.”

“I just think I can show something a little more raw about me,” he explained. “That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”

