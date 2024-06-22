Chappell Roan has taken the internet by storm — and also our Spotify playlists! The “HOT TO GO!” performer has everyone talking about her music and iconic live performances — but we’re wondering if the singer is on or off the market.

Keep reading to find out if your favorite artist’s favorite artist is single.

Is Chappell Roan Single?

It seems the people’s pop princess is currently single! Chappell hasn’t posted anything about a significant other on her social media accounts, which totally makes sense — she’s taking over the world, how could she possibly have time for a relationship?

Who Has Chappell Roan Dated?

The 26-year-old hasn’t revealed who she’s dated in the past, however, if you’ve listened to “My Kink is Karma,” then you know she’s been through it!

Since her time in the spotlight, Chappell has mostly kept her relationships on the down low, but has hinted about past romances.

In August 2023, the songstress told The Los Angeles Times that her tracks “Red Wine Supernova” and “Naked in Manhattan” were inspired by her previous relationship.

Chappell explained that at the time she was with her beau, she was longing and fantasizing about women.

“I was dating a boy then. I had never even kissed a girl when these songs were written. It was all what I wished my life could be.”

Just four years earlier, Chappell told Teen Vogue that around the time she released “Pink Pony Club,” she had recently gotten out of a four and a half year relationship — and fans think she may be referring to an ex-boyfriend.

She further told the teen outlet at the time that she wasn’t interested in dating boys anymore. “[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun. It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring.”

However, Chappell isn’t completely over being in a relationship. During her same interview with The Los Angeles Times, the singer revealed that she was dating a girl at the time.

“I feel scared kissing her in public,” she admitted. “Even though I’m in L.A., homophobia is in the back of my head. It’s liberating, but there’s a new set of problems that I didn’t know existed.”

That being said, it seems that the mystery woman and Chappell are no longer together.

