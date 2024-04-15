Along with dozens of other celebs and influencers, Charli D’Amelio was spotted enjoying herself at Coachella weekend one — however, she wasn’t solo! The TikTok star was spotted walking hand in hand with another famous influencer.

Keep reading to find out if Charli is dating Youtube star Faze Banks.

Is Charli D’Amelio Dating Faze Banks?

The internet seems to think so. After a fan video went viral on social media showing Charli, 19, and Faze, 32, walking into the Neon Carnival Coachella afterparty on Sunday, April 14. At one point in the clip, it seems Faze was grabbing onto her wrist.

Users quickly flooded to the comment section of the original video to share their disapproval over the relationship. One TikTok user wrote, “How do u go from landon barker to this?! ” while another warned the social media star, “charlie. do not walk RUN AWAY.”

Many of the commenters pointed out the dramatic age difference between the two. A user explained under the clip, “Chari was 4/5 years old while Faze banks was graduating high school,” while another added “my jaw actually dropped when you said 32.”

Faze Banks Denies Dating Rumors with Charli D’Amelio

Faze quickly shut down the dating rumors as quickly as they began. On April 15, the gamer took to X to explain that Charli and his girlfriend are “really good friends.”

It’s unclear who Faze could be referring to as his girlfriend, however, he posted an Instagram Story on Sunday night — where he called influencer Suede Brooks, the “love of his life.”

Following his candid social media response, Faze sent his followers into further confusion after he claimed that he’s “gay” — so fans can’t decipher whether he’s trolling or not.

Charli’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Who Has Charli D’Amelio Dated In the Past?

Since her time in the spotlight, Charli has had two public relationships. Romance rumors between the dancer and TikTok star Chase Hudson first started in December 2019 after a video of them kissing went viral.

It wasn’t until two months later that they went public with their relationship. Chase revealed that they were “very exclusive.”

“I’m taking it as slow as humanly possible before I pop the question [of asking her to be my girlfriend],” he told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020. “But we are very exclusive and very into each other.”

Their exclusivity didn’t last very long as the former couple split in April 2020.

Two years following their breakup, Charli found herself in a relationship with another singer! A J-14 source revealed at the time that Charli and Landon Barker were “in the early stages of dating” in June 2022.

Romance speculation continued to rise as the stars were spotted holding hands in New York City on June 27, 2022. However, their relationship took a turn in February 2024 when the couple called it quits after a year of dating.

