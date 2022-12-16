Actress Chase Sui Wonders and boyfriend Charles Melton have sparked split speculation after she was spotted at a hockey game with her Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Pete Davidson. Keep reading to learn more.

Who Is Chase Sui Wonders Dating?

Chase, 26, and Charles, 31, made their relationship Instagram official in July — four months after they were first romantically linked. The pair connected following the actor’s split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes.

The last time Chase and Charles publicly posted about each other was in September after they took a beach vacation together.

Is Chase Sui Wonders Single?

The Out of the Blue actress has not publicly confirmed her current relationship status, but fans began speculating that she and Charles had called it quits when she attended a hockey game with Pete, 29, on Thursday, December 15.

The pair could be seen chatting and laughing in the stands of Madison Square Garden during a New York Rangers game. Pete sat between Chase and their fellow Bodies costar Rachel Sennott.

Is Chase Sui Wonders Dating Pete Davidson?

The Harvard grad and Saturday Night Live alum are “just friends,” a source close to Pete exclusively tells Life & Style. After starring in the 2022 horror-thriller film, Chase is set to appear in Pete’s upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis.

“Earnest and happy night,” Chase captioned a photo with Rachel from the game via her Instagram Stories. She also posted a selfie with her pal, leaving Pete out of any photos from the evening.

As for the King of Staten Island actor, he has been hanging out with model Emily Ratajkowski following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The My Body author, 31, was “definitely into” the comedian, a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 14 after the two met “through mutual friends.” Although Emily and Pete were “hoping” their romance would “fly under the radar for a bit,” they were photographed on several outings, including sitting courtside during a New York Knicks game on November 27.

Are Chase Sui Wonders and Charles Melton Still Together?

Chase nor Charles has announced if they’ve parted ways. Fans suspected they may have fizzled out since they have not posted together on social media in nearly three months.

