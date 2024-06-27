Is Clinton Kane even Australian?! After Brooke Schofield posted a 14-part TikTok series exposing her toxic relationship with the singer in June 2024, she alleges that he deceived her on numerous fronts — even lying about his Australian accent.

Is Clinton Kane Australian?

During a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone Australia, the outlet reported that Clinton’s mother was a Pentecostal pastor, and he’s lived everywhere from Perth and Los Angeles to Greece, Brunei, England and Las Vegas.

That being said, Clinton is known for his pretty thick Australian accent — which Brooke claims practically disappeared when they were together.

“Truthfully, never, almost never had the accent with only me, OK? Like he would turn it on when friends were around or when we’re at dinner with people or whatever … but I didn’t really think that much of it,” she said in a TikTok.

“Obviously, I’m American and I just figured that he was just mirroring me — sometimes if I felt like he was really being irrational I would record our arguments because I’d like to share them with him the next day,” she continued, before sharing one of those such clips where his Aussie accent is nowhere to be heard.

“I went to school w/ Clinton and I know for a fact that he grew up in Brunei,” YouTube user @gira3804 commented on Zach Sang‘s interview of him. “We went to a school called Seri Mulia Sarjana for both our primary and secondary education. Soo…. Not sure where this Australian accent came from.”

It’s possible he may have lived in Australia at one point, but it appears like he isn’t being completely truthful about where he’s from.

Brooke Schofield’s Response to Clinton Kane’s TikTok

ICYMI, Brooke posted her TikTok saga in response to Clinton after he hinted at an ex who wouldn’t stop “yapping” about him on TikTok.

“Anyway, it has now been two years since we have broken up and he had the nerve to post a TikTok today saying that I cannot let it go. And I just want to go on record and say: No f–king s–t,” she said in the saga.

“Apparently his new song comes out on Friday and the man will do anything to get a stream,” she concluded in her last video. “So honestly, you guys, do him a service, he needs money for therapy. And if you take nothing else away from the story, than just know that treating underlying mental health conditions is very important, because had I known what was wrong with me — I would’ve never gone near that man to begin with.”

