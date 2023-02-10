Is Emma Roberts off the market? The Aquamarine actress has stirred up dating rumors following her breakup with Garrett Hedlund, whom she split from in January 2022. Keep reading to see Emma’s relationship status!

Who Is Emma Roberts Dating?

Emma is currently dating Cody John, an actor who has appeared in notable shows including Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW’s In the Dark. The pair first went public in August 2022, but have kept their relationship pretty low-key since.

Who Has Emma Roberts Dated?

Garrett and Emma were together for three years from 2019 to 2022. Throughout their relationshipm they shared a California home and welcomed their first son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019, two months after she and Garrett were spotted together for the first time. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

Prior to Garrett, Emma was in an on-and-off relationship for seven years with Evan Peters. The pair first met on the set of the 2012 movie Adult World, and would later star in American Horror Story: Coven together in 2013.

“On set, I was like ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally going to date,’ and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye,” Emma recalled on the set of Adult World to Chelsea Handler in 2014. “He literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird.”

After the longtime couple called it off for good in March 2019, Emma reflected on their breakup. “I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending.”

