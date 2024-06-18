If you’ve been following Evan Peters‘ career, then you know the actor has taken on some pretty serious roles. From playing a murderous ghost to a real life serial killer, there isn’t a disturbing role he hasn’t covered.

However, he’s nothing like the characters he plays! Behind the scenes, Evan is a total lover boy — and his dating history proves it.

Keep reading to find out if Evan is currently in a relationship.

Is Evan Peters Single?

We’re sorry to break it to you, but it seems the American Horror Story alum is off the market! In June 2024, Evan was spotted holding hands with influencer Natalie Engel at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Fashion Show.

The pair smiled for the cameras before heading inside for the fashion event. Evan and Natalie first sparked dating rumors earlier this year after they were packing on some major PDA at Coachella. The lovebirds were reportedly cozying up and dancing along to Lana Del Rey‘s set.

Who Has Evan Peters Dated?

The 37-year-old has been in quite a few public relationships — including some messy breakups! From 2012 to 2019, Evan and Emma Roberts were in an on-again, off-again romance.

After meeting while filming Adult World in February 2012, they began dating sometime that year.

In 2014, it was reported that the X-Men: Apocalypse star was ready to say “I do” as he proposed to his beau. However, the following year, the two called off the engagement.

After a short break, the former couple reunited in 2016 and contained a tumultuous romance until 2019.

Following their split, Evan began dating another Hollywood superstar! In September 2019, Evan and Halsey first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

They made their first public appearance as a couple for American Horror Story’s 100th episode party in October 2019. Things seemingly were going well for the couple up until March 2020.

The singer had reportedly removed all pictures of Evan from their Instagram, leading fans to conclude the that the two had broken up.

