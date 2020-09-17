Is Hannah Montana really coming back? From the sound of it, Miley Cyrus has a pretty epic plan in place when it comes to rebooting the fan-favorite series!

“Hannah’s in storage,” the former Disney Channel star, 27, explained during an appearance on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show on September 11. “You know when something’s like a good vintage T-shirt? Enough time has to go by and it’s good again. It goes through that period where it’s just bad because it’s old, then it’s so old that it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait.”

Miley continued, “Hannah is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready.”

These comments about possibly rebooting the classic Disney Channel show came just one month after Miley revealed that she’s ready to put on the Hannah wig one more time!

“You know what? Honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time,” she told Carolina With Greg T In The Morning in August. “She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out … The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point.”

But before taking the iconic blonde hair out for a spin, Miley said that Hannah needs to modernize her wardrobe.

“She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana,” the actress told radio hosts Carolina Bermudez and Greg T at the time. “And also yeah, I’d love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it.”

Hannah Montana — which also starred Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, Moises Arias and Billy Ray Cyrus — first premiered on Disney Channel in 2006. After four seasons, the series came to its bittersweet end in 2011.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.