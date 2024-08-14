Harry Styles and Taylor Russell may have been a lot of people’s endgame, but it seems after their sudden breakup, the pop singer has moved on! The One Direction member was spotted out with another fellow singer, Olivia Dean. Which has many fans wondering if the two are more than friends.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on their relationship.

Is Harry Styles Dating Olivia Dean?

It seems that the “Watermelon Sugar” performer is getting quite cozy with the Neo soul artist! Photos obtained by The Sun in August 2024 showed Harry at the burger chain Five Guys with Olivia while grabbing a bite to eat.

“Harry and Olivia have known each other for a while. They have loads in common with their music taste and are enjoying getting to know each other out of the spotlight,” the outlet reported about their budding romance.

“Harry loves nothing more than cycling and trying out new food spots in the capital and Olivia is a London girl so knows all the best places,” an insider further detailed. As of now, both stars have yet to confirm or deny their relationship.

Who Is Olivia Dean?

In case you didn’t know, Olivia is a 25-year-old singer from East London who’s been in the industry since 2017. Since her time in the spotlight, she’s released one album, Messy, and five EPs, according to Standard.

As for her credits, she’s been nominated for Best New Artist, British Artist of the Year and Best Pop Act at the Brit Awards; so it’s safe to say she’s incredibly talented!

Looking for a fun fact about Olivia — she only works with women directors for her music videos. “I’m a very strong feminist. It makes me sad when I speak to women who don’t see themselves as a I-can-do-anything type of person. When I started making music videos I got quite fed up with there not being enough women on set, so I wanted to go the extra mile to make sure that not only was there a woman on set, but she’d be the one telling everybody what to do,” she told the Standard in 2023.

Why Did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Break Up?

To many fans’ surprise, Harry and Taylor called off their almost year long romance in May 2024. According to The Sun at the time, the former couple decided to breakup after a trip to Tokyo. “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart,” a source told the outlet.

