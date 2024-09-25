Since Hozier first blessed our ears in 2014 with “Take Me to Church,” the Irish singer-songwriter has steadily risen to fame — especially with his most recent 2023 album, Unearthed. So, is the singer known for capturing the essence of love in the most breathtaking way possible currently in a relationship?

We broke down Hozier’s dating history, who he’s seeing now, and more below:

It appears the “Too Sweet” singer is currently in a relationship with a model name Hana Mayeda as of 2024 — after their romance came to light after a July 2023 Instagram post by Hana was found by fans. In a vacation photo dump from Italy, one eagle-eyed fan noticed a familiar face in one slide, and asked, “Is that Hozier in slide 3?” It seemed like a simple question, but the response was anything but.

Over a year since the post was made, Hozier cleared up the mystery with one comment underneath the post. He confirmed that Hana was indeed his girlfriend, but he also had a gentle request for fans.

Hozier’s since-deleted comment read, in part: “It’d feel really good if you could refrain from carrying out a conversation like this on my gf’s personal page. It’s entirely baseless, and feels as insensitive and disrespectful as it would for anyone else. I cherish the privacy we aim to keep for ourselves.”

Following his comment, Hana posted on her Instagram stories on September 4, seemingly addressing Hozier’s fans. “Hi all, Hana here. Just a note to say thank you for all your kindness and decency online. It’s been very much appreciated.”

While Hozier has always preferred to keep his private life away from the limelight, he has shared his thoughts on public relationships.

In an interview with The Telegraph last year, he noted the challenges of maintaining privacy, saying, “It would be a shame if I couldn’t sit in a bar with friends … There’s something wonderful about watching people interact, being a witness to the world. That’s very hard when you walk in a door and feel people witnessing you. So yeah, I keep my head down.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover everyone Hozier has been romantically linked to:

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.