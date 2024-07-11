Central Cee and Ice Spice‘s dating rumors have fans raising their eyebrows — including the brows of the British rapper’s on-and-off girlfriend, Madeline Argy! So, who’s dating who? And did Madeline and Central Cee break up for good?

Keep reading for everything we know about the drama.

Are Central Cee and Ice Spice Dating?

In July 2024, fans started speculating that Ice Spice and Central Cee may be more than just friends, especially after their recent hangouts in London and their flirtatious banter on social media.

The “Munch” rapper shared a video of herself on Instagram in early July, where she’s seen rapping and twerking against a backdrop of fireworks. In the caption, Ice wrote, “if he cheatin im doin him worse,” prompting Central Cee to quickly comment “Trouble” beneath the post — one of the first social media users to chime in.

The flirtatious social media interaction came days after the pair were spotted together in London.

However, news of their collab — a single titled “Did It First” — hit on July 11 via TikTok, so some fans believe the dating rumors could merely be a PR stunt to spark engagement for their upcoming single.

Neither Central Cee nor Ice Spice have confirmed or denied dating rumors as of now.

Madeline Argy Responds to the Rumors

Meanwhile, Central Cee is reportedly still dating Madeline — who actually reacted to the flirty social media interaction publicly. She shared a screenshot of Central Cee’s comment under Ice Spice’s post to her Instagram story, before swiftly deleting it.

ICYMI, the TikTok star and London-based rapper first sparked dating rumors in September 2022, until Madeline confirmed their breakup one year later. However, they’ve since sparked reconciliation rumors … and then split rumors again!

In September 2023, the social media star confirmed the two had been broken up for “a couple months” during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

During the episode, Madeline revealed that she “made the final call” to end their relationship, explaining that there “was a lot of back and forth” between the pair in a “toxic, fun way” for months.

She said they would “have that conversation” about why the relationship was no longer “fulfilling” for them and that they “were not happy,” but regardless, they’d just end up back where they started: together.

