Jade Thirlwall is killing the soloist game since releasing her debut single “Angel of My Dreams” in 2024! While the former Little Mix singer is no stranger to the spotlight since her time in the famous British girl group, she’s seriously in the middle of making it *big* as a solo star. So, does she have anyone she shares the spotlight with in regards to her love life?

Keep reading to uncover details on Jade’s love life:

As of 2024, Jade is currently in a relationship with actor Jordan Stephens.

Fans first started to speculate that they were seeing each other in May 2020. A month later, photos emerged of the pair at a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London. Fans captured a snap of the two from behind and posted it on Instagram. The pic seemingly showed Jordan’s arm around Jade.

Jade confirmed her relationship with Jordan during an interview with Cosmopolitan in October 2020.

“It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture,” she explained. “When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”

During an August 2024 interview with The Guardian, Jordan credited his relationship with Jade as the reason for being able to write his 2024 memoir, Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak and Dogs.

“I owe a lot of my confidence to my current relationship,” he told the outlet. “The only reason I’ve been able to write this is because I feel so secure. It’s because of her, and our relationship, that I can explore this.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Jade has been romantically linked to several other celebrities.

Prior to Jordan, she was linked to The Struts bassist Jed Elliott in 2016. The pair stayed together for three years until they parted ways in July 2019. According to the Daily Mail, the couple were forced to break up after spending a lot of time apart due to their hectic work schedules.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete guide to the singer’s love life:

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.