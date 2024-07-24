The pop girlies continue to rise! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall just dropped a masterpiece of a song and music video for her debut single, “Angel of My Dreams” on Friday, July 19. The song, which details her love and hate for the music industry, has fans wondering if some inspiration may have been taken from her former Little Mix boss, Simon Cowell.

Keep reading for everything we know about Jade’s iconic debut single.

What Is ‘Angel of My Dreams’ About?

“‘Angel of My Dreams’ is about my love-hate relationship with the music industry, which I’ve been a part of for quite some time,” Jade, 31, explained to Billboard, following the single’s release. “I have a lot to say about that, good and bad. ‘Angel of My Dreams’ is like a love letter to the Industry and how obsessed I am with it and how much I love it, but with that comes some trials and tribulations.”

If you’ve watched the music video, which we highly recommend that you do, it sees Jade fighting with different versions of herself, all in hopes for impressing a large man in a sweatsuit and gold chains. While the man could easily represent the music industry itself, some fans aren’t so sure.

Is ‘Angel of My Dreams’ About Simon Cowell?

One scene in the music video depicts the menacing figure, cigar in hand, exerting apparent control over the music industry—a character that fans are convinced symbolizes Simon. This holds particular significance considering Jade’s journey to stardom began on the X Factor in 2011, where she, alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, formed Little Mix.

She sings: “Sold my soul to a psycho,” which fans believe refers to SyCo, Simon’s record label that managed Little Mix until their departure in 2018.

One fan wrote on X, “i love the simon in jade’s mv bc u just can’t tell me this isn’t him,” while another posted: “Jade has a lyric “sold my self to a SyCo” as in ‘psycho’ as well as throw shade to ‘simon’s syco’ OH I’M SAT!!”

While Jade has not responded to rumors whether the song is about her former boss — a representative for Simon’s record label did.

Responding to the lyric, a representative for Simon’s entertainment company told the Daily Mail in April 2024: “The entire team who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with Little Mix to help make the group a success would, I’m sure, always continue to wish them solo success.”

Jade rose to fame in the band in after their formation on The X Factor in 2011, before they disbanded in 2022, following the departure of Jesy in 2020. They’re all currently focusing on their solo careers.

