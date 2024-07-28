Jeremy Allen White was once a married man, but is the divorcee seeing anyone new since his split from ex-wife, Addison Timlin?

Keep reading for details inside his relationship history.

Who Is Jeremy Allen White Dating?

Jeremy is dating Rosalía, Us Weekly first reported in November 2023.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” the insider told Us then. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Since then, the two have been spotted on multiple outings.

Jeremy opened up in a November 2023 interview with British GQ about how challenges in his personal life have contrasted with professional success. “It’s been insane,” he said. “A lot of high highs [and] a lot of terribly low lows.”

Who Has Jeremy Allen White Dated?

Jeremy was married to actress Addison Timlin, who he met when they were only teenagers while filming a movie called Aftersun in 2008. They were married in 2019, and share two daughters: Ezer, born in 2018, and Dolores, born in 2020.

While they were together, Addison often supported Jeremy, and stood by his side at the L.A. premiere of The Bear, posing for photos with her husband on the red carpet.

A few days later, she shared a series still of Jeremy on set of The Bear, with the caption, “Today is the day The Bear comes out of the brilliant minds and open hearts and onto your tv screen. It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe [sic] away. Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so.”

Her now ex-husband responded to her post with, “I love you. Thank you for keeping my head right when things get wobbly. And thanks for always listening.”

In May 2023, Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy after nearly four years of marriage.

“They are still separated, but getting along,” a source told People Magazine in July 2023. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

