Is Lili Reinhart single? The Riverdale star made headlines throughout her on-and-off relationship with costar Cole Sprouse, but now, fans are wondering if the actress is looking for love.

Lili and Cole — who played onscreen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones — took their fictional relationship and made it real for nearly three years before the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that they had actually parted ways in March 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the Disney alum wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Following their split, the Chemical Hearts actress came out as bisexual via social media in June 2020. “I didn’t really think about coming out until after I was not in a relationship anymore. It just felt more organic that way,” she said during a September 2020 episode of the “LGBTQ&A” podcast.

“I think that’s why I didn’t come out as bisexual until I was not in a relationship anymore,” she said. “Because it’s easy for people to question, ‘Oh, but you’re with a man that’s straight,'” Lili explained. “I didn’t want to put my ex in a position, it seems like it would have been a little strange to come out when I was in a hetero relationship. It just seemed, I don’t know, maybe a little bit like I was looking for something else while I was in the relationship.”

The CW star also talked about her decision to come out during a conversation with the Los Angeles Times in August 2020.

“I thought: ‘Do I like girls? I don’t know,’” Lili said. “As I’ve gotten older, the answer has become, ‘Yes. Clearly, I do.’ … I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn’t want people to be, like, ‘What the … ?’ Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don’t.”

While she’s yet to be romantically linked to anyone since her split from Cole, Lili was photographed with a mystery man in December 2020. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time, the Hustlers star was accompanied by a male counterpart while at a Canadian airport. Lili and the unidentified man carried suitcases with her dog, Milo, in tow. It’s unclear where her relationship status stands at the time.

Scroll through our gallery for Lili’s dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.