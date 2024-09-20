Is Lizzy McAlpine single? The “ceilings” singer has been pretty open about some of her previous relationships. We broke down some of her dating history, including who she may or may not be dating now. Keep reading for Lizzy’s full love life breakdown:

Is Lizzy McAlpine Single?

Lizzy is seemingly single, as her last relationship was with Michael Hanano, who she separated from after nearly a year and a half of dating in May 2024.

The singer-songwriter announced their breakup via social media on May 8, where she also asked fans to be respectful to her ex.

“michael and i broke up and it was loving and caring and there’s no bad blood between us,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “and michael did nothing wrong so PLEASE. do not attack him. nobody needs to be in his DMs saying nasty s-it to him. he did nothing wrong. he is a real person with real feelings. thanks.”

Lizzy had previously teased that she had a new beau in her life in December 2022, with an Instagram “soft” launch. However, the three-slide post didn’t show Michael’s face, just the two of them together. “Officially launching kind of softly,” she wrote in the caption, per People Magazine.

The following February, her beau appeared in Lizzy’s music video for “ceilings” music video, seemingly hard-launching their relationship to fans.

Who Has Lizzy McAlpine Dated?

Other than Michael, Lizzy has been pretty tight-lipped about her previous partners. However, she has opened up about how a former relationship inspired her hit single “ceilings” during a 2023 interview with People Magazine.

“I had just ended things with someone and then went to London for three months to … not escape that [relationship], but also, kind of, do that,” she revealed. “And this song is basically just a reflection on that relationship — but not being in it anymore.”

During her interview, Lizzy also reflected on her steady rise in the music industry.

Describing how posting cover songs online during the pandemic was the start to her career, she said, “I was just able to reach more people because no one was doing anything and they were all just on their phones, so I capitalized on that.”

She added, “It has just been a steady incline since then.”

