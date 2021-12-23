Finding love? Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia have been sparking major romance rumors following the actress’ split from Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes.

Madelyn and Chase first started dating following the premiere of their Netflix show in April 2020. After more than a year together, Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that they had split. Despite their breakup, Chase still spoke highly of his ex-girlfriend in an interview with Us Weekly a month later.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” he said during a December 2021 event in New York City. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Following Chase’s comments — and a few other hints — fans started to speculate that he and Madelyn had reconciled their romance. While they’ve not spoken publicly of their relationship, the two were spotted leaving the People’s Choice Awards together in December, which gave Outer Banks fans hope for them to get back together.

Days later, rumors started swirling that Madelyn had officially moved on with Zack. Social media was abuzz with dating speculation after they were spotted leaving an L.A. restaurant together just one day before Madelyn’s 24th birthday, according to photos obtained by E! News. They were also photographed together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game a few days later. It’s unclear exactly if the two are friends or something more.

Of course, the Knives Out 2 star is no stranger to public romances since her past relationship with Chase was watched closely by Outer Banks fans.

“There’s definitely got to be a healthy balance and a healthy boundary. We’ve talked about this before: My work headspace is really important and sacred to me, and to him as well. We do our best to protect that. So, whenever there’s any sort of personal issue, especially between the two of us, we don’t bring it to work. Because it’s distracting,” Madelyn explained to ELLE in August 2021. “Prior to stepping foot on set the first day, we said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this and establish boundaries before we go back, because there are so many people that it can affect.’ And I hate that. I wouldn’t want that at all.”

