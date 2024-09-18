Måneskin frontman Damiano David is officially making his solo debut with his single “Silverlines”!

The upcoming track was produced by American singer and producer Labrinth, and will be released on September 27, 2024. The rock singer posted multiple teasers on his Instagram of the upcoming project ahead of its release.

ICYMI, Damiano is an acclaimed Italian singer-songwriter, who received global recognition as the lead vocalist of Måneskin, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 for Italy with the song “Zitti e buoni,” The foursome is the first Italian band to break worldwide, and are best known for hits “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.” The rock group has released three albums, including their most recent 2023 project, titled RUSH!

Along with being known for his stellar vocals, he’s also currently in a relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Dove Cameron. The two have been romantically linked since late 2023, and made their red carpet debut in 2024. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Disney Channel alum said of her beau: “He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life.”

In a December 2023 interview with “The Allison Hagendorf Show,” Damiano spoke in depth about making solo music outside of Måneskin.

“I think it could be a very healthy thing and a very destructive thing. The only thing that matters, it’s how you agree with the band, because the band, it’s always gonna be what gave me everything I have. And if I ever have the chance to do a solo project, I have to keep in my mind that it’s thanks to everything I did with the band. That’s my foundation,” he explained.

“I think also, like if I do a solo project tomorrow, I think that it’s gonna help people understand more about the band because I’m one of the four elements of the band. So if you see my full universe, you’re gonna be able to see my influences in the band and see what doesn’t come from me. And actually, by knowing me better, you’re gonna get to know the other three [members] better. So I think it’s very interesting. And I actually wish that one day we all do like a solo project one year and then we come back together with new ideas, new stimulation.”

