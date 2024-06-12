The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged to his model girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel!

The couple spilled the beans on their engagement after enjoying Charli XCX‘s Brat show in Brooklyn on Tuesday, June 11. Gabbriette couldn’t resist flaunting her new bling, posting pics of herself rocking the ring – a stunning black gem encircled by pavé diamonds on both the stone and the band.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned an image, tagging Matty’s Instagram account as well — which he later re-grammed. (Charli XCX is currently engaged to The 1975 drummer, George Daniel).

Matty’s mother, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the news on Loose Women the following day they went IG official.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged … They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official … he’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she’s known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her,” she said on the UK chat show. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”

After a whirlwind fling with Taylor Swift last summer, Matty found love again with Gabbriette sometime in September 2023. The pair were caught sharing a kiss in the bustling streets of New York City, sparking rumors of a budding romance. Since then, the model-singer has been by the “About You” singer’s side at various events, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship through Instagram.

Just last month, Gabbriette dished out some rare insights into her bond with Matty.

“I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly. He’s taught me a lot about food,” she told E! News, adding that they “have the same taste in music.”

As Matty and Gabbriette gear up to tie the knot, the frontman of The 1975 seems completely unfazed by any tunes Taylor may have penned about their fleeting romance.

The “Bejeweled” singer, now happily paired with Travis Kelce, and Matty called it quits on their whirlwind romance back in June 2023. But when she unleashed The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but dissect every lyric, speculating that some tracks spilled the tea on their past fling. Songs like “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “But Daddy I Love Him” have tongues wagging about their possible connection to Matty.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a friend close to Matty told Us Weekly earlier this month of the album. “He’s taking it in stride.”

