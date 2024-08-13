Maude Apatow may have famous parents, but she’s making a name for herself! The Euphoria actress has landed some big roles since her time in Hollywood and fans of the actress can’t help but wonder if she’s made a few love connections on the way.

While Maude tends to keep her relationships on the low, we did some digging and created a list of past flings, rumored lovers and found out who she’s currently dating. Keep reading to get a full breakdown on her love life.

The young star’s parents (Knocked Up actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow) met on set of the film The Cable Guy, and began a relationship after that. Their union on The Hollywood lot has fans of the actress thinking she may have followed in her mom and dad’s footsteps.

Maude has had a few on-screen lovers, including her HBO costar Angus Cloud. In 2022, the two stars attended New York Fashion Week together while wearing matching designer outfits. The beloved actor took to Twitter at the time to show off their fits with the caption “Fexi,” which is the TV couple name given to their characters in Euphoria— Lexi, played by Maude and Fez played by Angus.

This could’ve just been two friends simply hanging out while promoting their show, but the internet had a different theory. A few days after taking over NYC, Angus reportedly posted an Instagram story featuring Maude with the caption “A lil NYC date,” according to Elle.

This only fueled the romance speculation even more, however, Maude nor Angus ever publicly addressed their rumored relationship.

That’s not the only Euphoria actor Maude has been linked to. Lukas Gage, who appeared in the hit TV series as Tyler, had been spending a lot of off-screen time with his costar.

Lukas had posted several photos in the past of him and Maude together, which of course added more fuel to the fire. In the summer of 2021, he shared a picture of the two getting quite cozy at a restaurant. The following year, he took to Instagram again with a photo of Maude in his arm, along with another Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney.

Neither actors have confirmed or denied their romantic relationship, and it’s safe to say the two are probably just friends!

Aside from the rumors and speculation, Maude has confirmed two other relationships. Keep scrolling to find out and see who she’s currently dating.

