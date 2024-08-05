A Hunger Games prequel following young Haymitch Abernathy is reportedly in the works, and the internet is divided over the rumor that Mike Faist may be playing the 16-year-old. But where did this reporting come from and is it true?

Is Mike Faist Starring in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel?

To answer this question, we need to find the source of the speculation. On August 2, 2024, a user by the name of @21metgala reported on X that “Mike Faist is set to star in the upcoming film of the “Hunger Games” franchise, which will tell the story of how Haymitch won the games, according to Production Weekly.”

The viral tweet broke the internet with some users of the app in disagreement with the potential cast choice. Many commenters shared their opinions including one user writing, “we don’t want this,” while another pointed out the age difference saying, “mike faist is in his 30s and haymitch was 16…”

Some users were in support, however, it seems this claim doesn’t hold much validity. In Production Weekly’s listing, a note is mentioned that “Mike Faist mentioned for the male lead,” according to Vulture.

This could mean a number of different things, however, it hasn’t been confirmed if Mike was cast in the upcoming film.

When Does the ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Come Out?

Author of the popular dystopian series Suzanne Collins’ plans to release the book version of Sunrise on the Reaping sometime in 2025. The movie itself isn’t expected to drop until November 2026, so a lot can happen in-between.

What Will the ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Be About?

Sunrise on the Reaping will serve as both a prequel and sequel. Set forty years post the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the book will delve into the 50th Hunger Games — quite a familiar arena for the beloved character Haymitch, who was portrayed by Woody Harrelson, in the popular movie franchise.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by [Scottish philosopher] David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” the author told the Associated Press. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

