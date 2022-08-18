Future Mrs. Bongiovi? Millie Bobby Brown sparked rumors that she could be engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi after she was spotted wearing a gold ring on *that* finger in August 2022.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Millie and Jake!

Is Millie Bobby Brown Engaged?

During an August 2022 outing with her beau, Millie was seen sporting a sparkling gold diamond ring on her wedding finger, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. The couple also shared a sweet smooch while they were out in New York City at the time, appearing head-over-heels in love as they gazed into each other’s eyes while talking for a moment.

Just days prior, the outlet also reported that the Stranger Things actress was rocking a different gold band on the same finger, sparking speculation that the two could have even tied the knot. However, neither one of the lovebirds has confirmed the engagement rumors.

How Long Have Millie and Jake Been Dating?

In June 2021, rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend via Instagram.

“BFF <3,” he wrote alongside a a selfie of them in a car together. That month, the pair were photographed holding hands while walking through the city that never sleeps.

However, they didn’t confirm they were officially an item until that November, when Millie shared an adorable, blurry PDA-packed picture on her account of them embracing while visiting the London Eye Ferris wheel. After that, Millie and Jake attended multiple red carpet events together, effectively confirming that they were, indeed, in love.

In January 2022, the Emmy nominee seemingly announced that she was, in fact, in a happy relationship during an interview with Seventeen. At the time, Millie explained that her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song was “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

“It makes me wanna cry every time,” she said before adding, I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Two months later, she and Jake made their red carpet debut at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards in London.

Fans of the duo can also recall that they both attended Millie’s Stranger Things season 4 premiere in May of that year, which Jake made sure to congratulate Millie for her accomplishment.

“Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you [sic],” Jake captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Who Else Has Millie Bobby Brown Dated?

Before confirming her romance with Jake, Millie previously dated Joseph Robinson and YouTuber Jacob Sartorius.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.