It seems Millie Bobby Brown is ready to say ‘I do’ again! The Stranger Things star was spotted shopping at a wedding dress boutique for herself, fueling rumors that she and Jake Bongiovi are having another ceremony.

Keep reading to find out if the actress is planning a second wedding.

Is Millie Bobby Brown Having a Second Ceremony?

Less than two months after tying the knot, it seems Millie is doing more than just window shopping for wedding gowns. On July 1, 2024, the 20-year-old was spotted trying on beaded white dresses at a bridal store in NYC.

In the photos, Millie is seen wearing a strapless dress covered in sparkly crystals. The rising star was overcome with emotion as she stared at her reflection in the mirror (rightfully so, she looked stunning).

It is unknown if the A-lister said yes to the dress or if she tried on other gowns. This recent outing has many fans speculating that Millie is planning a second wedding with her model husband.

When Did Millie Bobby Brown Get Married?

Millie married her lifetime partner sometime in May 2024. “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

Could Millie be dress shopping for the reported bigger wedding? The dots are starting to connect!

When it came to their first ceremony, the insider further revealed that “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Millie first announced that her beau had popped the question via Instagram in April 2023. In the photo, she showed off the massive rock on her finger with the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s Husband, Jake Bongiovi?

If you thought Jake’s last name sounded familiar, then you’re definitely on to something! The up and coming actor is the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi. However, Jake has made a name for himself!

With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Jake has amassed a massive following on social media. He’s also starred in a few films and TV shows, including Rockbottom, Sweethearts and Hallo Deutschland.

