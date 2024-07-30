Nessa Barrett may be back on the dating scene! The singer was recently spotted driving with Love Island contestant Rob Rausch, which has fans wondering if the two are more than just friends.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the dating rumors between the two stars.

Is Nessa Barrett Dating Rob Rausch?

Followers of the reality TV contestant were a bit confused when they saw him riding alongside the TikTok star on July 24, 2024. Prior to the photos surfacing of the two, Rob had told Alex Cooper on “Call Her Daddy” that he wasn’t looking for a relationship anytime soon.

“I think, right now, at this point in time, I’m pretty emotionally drained. I don’t know if I’m ready for anything like that,” he revealed at the time.

The photos circulating seemed a bit incriminating, leaving fans to feel like he may not be telling the truth. However the rumors of a romance can seemingly be debunked!

The reason that Rob and Nessa are hanging out is strictly business. The TV personality told People that he will be appearing in the “american jesus” singer’s music video. He didn’t reveal which song, however, Nessa did just release her single, “Passenger Princess,” — which would totally make sense!

Who Has Nessa Barrett Dated in the Past?

Since her time in the spotlight, Nessa has been in a few relationships, and has even been engaged! In November 2019, the songstress dated fellow TikTok star Josh Richards. The two began an on-again-off-again relationship up until 2021.

Fans began to speculate that the two split and it wasn’t until March 2021 when Josh confirmed the rumors. “Me and Ness aren’t together. She just felt like she really needed time for her right now, and it’s been like that for the past two weeks,” he revealed on the “BFFs podcast.”

That same year, Nessa moved on with another TikTok star, Jaden Hossler. By August 2021, the two were secretly engaged. The following year, the singers took that next step in their relationship and decided to move in together.

A few months later in April, they called it quits, saying they both wanted to focus on their music careers and mental health.

