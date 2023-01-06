Is Noah Schnapp single? The Stranger Things star came out as gay in a TikTok video posted on January 5, 2023, with a wave of support from his followers and fans. ​

In the clip , the Netflix actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Noah lip-synched the writing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In the caption to his TikTok video, he wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Noah is referring to his Stranger Things character Will Byers, who the actor confirmed was gay in an interview with Variety in July 2022. “Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike [Wheeler],” he said following the show’s season 4 premiere.

“But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay,” he explained. “People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, ‘Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.’ That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

Since coming out, Noah was featured in a TikTok by the user @meltyiceycube where someone says, “Noah Schnapp, gay at 18,” with multiple people screaming, until it pans to Noah with his head in his hands yelling, “Oh my god.” LOL.

Keep reading for everything we know on Noah’s dating life and whether he is single or taken.

Is Noah Schnapp Single?

Noah has yet to confirm he is in any romantic relationship — but he does have close friendships with his Stranger Things cast members, especially Millie Bobby Brown.

“To get to work with Millie, it’s been such a blast,” Noah told Extra in May 2022. “She’s so talented and just working off of her is amazing and I just learn so much with her, so great ride.”

He added, “It’s been fun, off set just to be together and be able to play that because prior to that [season 4], we never really had any scenes or much [chance] to work together. That was the first time we really got to be together and work alongside each other, and it was great.”

