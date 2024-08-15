It seems Olivia Holt is Kickin’ It in the single section! The Disney alum has been in a few relationships over the years, but it seems she’s currently on the market. Keep reading to get a full breakdown on her dating history.

The actress was last in a relationship with Tony Ferrari— and they were seriously goals during their romance.

Although it’s unclear exactly when they started dating but the actress shared a tribute to the musician on his birthday in January 2021 alongside the caption, “I like doing life with you a lot!” Tony, for his part, returned the favor in August 2021, with an Instagram Stories post that read, “Happy birthday to popcorn’s #1 fan.”

It seems the two are no longer together as they haven’t posted photos with one another since 2021. Olivia also doesn’t follow Tony which leads us to conclude they aren’t dating.

Prior to her romance with Tony, the former Disney Channel star was romantically linked to fellow stars Taylor Lautner, Luke Benward, among others, in the past. While chatting with J-14 exclusively in August 2017, the actress gushed over her boyfriend at the time, Ray Kearin.

“I do [have a boyfriend], his name is Ray. He’s a dream boy. We actually just met pretty recently, but I’m so crazy about him, it’s kind of hard not to talk about him,” the Cruel Summer star gushed. “I’m just really content and happy with my life right now. I’m on cloud nine.”

Eventually, Olivia and Ray went their separate ways, but the actress seems to be happier than ever with Tony. Although she’s kept the ups and downs of her love life out of the public eye, Olivia did talk about pulling from past romantic experiences for her music.

“I really want this next chapter and era of music for me as an artist to really fall in line with the stories that happened in my life, whether they’re things that I have experience with, things that I want to experience, or things that I’m experiencing in that moment,” she told Elite Daily when promoting the single “Love U Again” in September 2020. “The last year and a half, I’ve stepped into the world of songwriting, which has been such a dream. I’ve learned from so many incredible talented songwriters and artists, and worked with so many awesome producers … Now I feel more prepared than ever to put out music and I feel so confident about the music that I’ve been making.”

When it comes to her love life, music and acting career, Olivia sure has come a long way since her days as a Disney Channel darling. She may be off the market as of now, but what went down in her past relationships? Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Olivia’s dating life, including past boyfriends, rumored romances and more!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.