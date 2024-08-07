Back for more? Only Murders in the Building has been a hit since its first season premiere, with Selena Gomez‘s comedic timing front and center. Following the Hulu show’s season 3 premiere in August 2023, fans are wondering if the Arconia residents will be back with a fourth mystery.

Keep reading for details on an Only Murders in the Building season 4, including release date and more.

Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Getting a Season 4?

Hulu announced that the series will be back for more murders in the building! The network officially renewed the show on October 3, 2023.

The news comes the same day as Hulu’s release of the season 3 finale.

When Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Be Released?

The star-studded Hulu mystery show will premiere on August 27, 2024! We also have an update on where the upcoming season will take place.

Speaking with Deadline in February 2024, Disney executive Craig Erwich shared that the group is leaving NYC and headed for Los Angeles!

The exec revealed that he’s “very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles.”

Will Selena Gomez Return For ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

Selena is set to return for the fourth season! No surprise here, since she’s super comfortable playing her character.

“I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex [Russo] in a way,” Gomez shared “The Awardist” podcast in June 2022. “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons. We got really lucky. I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun, and we tried.”

Joining Selena in reprising their roles in the upcoming season includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jane Lynch.

There are some new faces joining the star-studded cast including Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Galifianakis.

Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 The End?

It’s unclear if another season is planned for the hit Hulu show.

However, in an interview with Variety in June 2024, Selena somewhat answered the question saying, “I honestly don’t know what the future holds. Every season, we put everything into the show as if it’s our last. I’m really happy with how it’s blossomed and am content right now. But again, who knows? Let’s see what happens.”

How Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 End?

The season 3 finale — and tenth episode of the season — dropped on October 3, 2023.

This time around, Selena’s Mabel, Steve Martin’s character Charles and Martin Short’s character Oliver are attempting to solve the murder of Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, after he drops dead on stage.

“I finished season 2, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the studio until season 3,” Selena told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022, ahead of season 3. “So basically, we’re going to be just working on new music. Like I said, I couldn’t do one or the other. I actually love both.”

