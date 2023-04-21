Is Peyton Elizabeth Lee single? The Disney actress known for her roles in Andi Mack, Prom Pact and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., has stirred up multiple dating rumors with some of her famous costars, such as Milo Manheim. Keep reading for everything we know about the Disney star’s love life.

Is Peyton Elizabeth Lee Single?

Peyton has yet to confirm if she’s dating anyone right now, as it’s not apparent she’s in a relationship via her social media. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from “shipping” her with some of her past costars.

Due to her onscreen chemistry with Andi Mack costar Asher Angel, many fans thought the actors were dating.

Peyton squashed those rumors while walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, after she was asked straight-up who on the show she’s crushing on.

“Actually, we’re all just best friends,” she said. “Asher’s like my best friend in the whole world. He is really like my brother.”

Is Peyton Elizabeth Lee Dating Milo Manheim?

Dating rumors first sparked between Peyton and Milo after they starred in not one, but two Disney projects together in 2023, Prom Pact and Doogie Kameāloha season 2, which both premiered on the same day in March.

Peyton got real about friendships in general during an interview with HollywoodLife, after she was asked about her and Milo’s characters’ relationship in Prom Pact.

“I think one of the things I loved so much about the script when I first read it was the Mandy and Ben relationship, and the fact that it shows a very strong, great, platonic friendship between a boy and a girl,” the Doogie actress explained.

“It’s just not true, in my opinion, that boys and girls can’t be just friends,” she continued. “I have that relationship with so many of my friends, so it was very nice to see because I think it is a true reflection of real life. I think if they had gotten together at the end it would have been forced, and it wouldn’t have done justice to their characters or their relationship at this point in their lives. I was really happy to see that the script didn’t lean into that trope.”

Additionally, Milo squashed dating rumors in a TikTok he posted in April 2023.

“What’s up y’all, it’s Milo here,” the Prom Pact actor began. “I’m here to address some rumors. A lot of you guys have been wondering if I’m dating anybody and I’m here to set that straight. I am dating somebody, and that person is … your mom!”

He added, “No, but I’m not dating anybody.”

