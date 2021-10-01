It’s official — Raven’s Home is headed back to TV for a fifth season! Disney Channel confirmed in October 2021 that the show was officially renewed for more episodes.

The fan-favorite series premiered in July 2017 as a spinoff to That’s So Raven, which aired on the network from 2003 to 2007. Starring original cast members Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, Raven’s Home follows the lives of the iconic BFF duo and their kids, one of whom has the same psychic powers as Raven. Navia Robinson (Nia), Issac Ryan Brown (Booker), Sky Katz (Tess) and Jason Maybaum (Levi) appeared as characters Raven and Chelsea’s children. Over the years, the series has become a favorite among new viewers and those who watched the original series.

Going forward, the show will look a little different with Raven and Issac moving back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad, Victor Baxter (Rondell Sheridan), after he suffers a mild heart attack. While the rest of the series regulars have since departed from the show, which E! News confirmed, new characters will be introduced as Booker is “the new kid” at his mom’s old high school. While meeting a new group of friends and trying to find himself in a whole new city, the teen will also struggle with trying to keep his psychic visions a secret from those around him. Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang are set to join the cast, per Disney’s announcement.

Before the renewal news broke, Raven got real about continuing the series.

“I cannot tell you the status of Raven’s Home because I don’t know it myself,” the actress explained to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that’s Disney Channel’s decision. So, wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens.”

She continued, “If I knew exactly whether it’s done, whether it’s not, I would tell you. But as of right now, there is no set answer for you.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Raven’s Home season 5 so far.

