Is Raven’s Home set to return to Disney Channel for a season 5? The series’ fourth season came to an end in May 2021, and fans are wondering whether or not the stars are gearing up for more hijinks!

The fan-favorite series premiered in July 2017 as a spinoff to That’s So Raven, which aired on the network from 2003 to 2007. Starring original cast members Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol, Raven’s Home follows the lives of the iconic BFF duo and their kids, one of which has the same psychic powers as Raven. Navia Robinson (Nia), Issac Ryan Brown (Booker), Sky Katz (Tess) and Jason Maybaum (Levi) appeared as characters Raven and Chelsea’s children. Over the years, the series has become a favorite among new viewers and those who watched the original series.

As for whether or not there’s more to come from the Baxter family, that’s still up the air, according to Raven herself.

“I cannot tell you the status of Raven’s Home because I don’t know it myself,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that’s Disney Channel’s decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens.”

She continued, “If I knew exactly whether it’s done, whether it’s not, I would tell you. But as of right now, there is no set answer for you.”

In January 2021, the official Raven’s Home Instagram account shared a series of photos after the stars finished production on the fourth season. In one picture, which appeared to be from the season finale, the entire cast cozied up next to each other.

“Raven’s Home has officially wrapped filming for season 4,” the caption read. “What is everyone looking forward to? While you’re waiting for the rest of the episodes to air, you can watch seasons 1-3 on Disney+.”

Despite the lack of renewal thus far, the show’s stars have still shared photos of them constantly hanging out together. Whether or not they’ll be returning for more episodes, these stars definitely have a close bond!

