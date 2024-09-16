Reneé Rapp first got her start on Broadway, and she’s definitely not done with stage.

During a September 2024 interview with InStyle, the actress revealed her plans to return to Broadway, and has one specific musical in mind: Cabaret.

While there’s many iconic roles in the classic musical, we can definitely see the “Tummy Hurts” singer portraying a perfect Sally Bowles. Broadway, let’s make it happen!

ICYMI, Reneé first gained recognition for starring as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2019–2020), which she later reprised for in the 2024 film Mean Girls.

In her InStyle interview, Reneé also mentioned: “I’m gonna take my girlfriend to see Wicked ’cause she’s never seen it,” referring to her girlfriend Towa Bird, who she’s been romantically linked to since late 2023.

Speaking of her girlfriend, Reneé made one thing very clear on how the two artists originally got together.

“I mean she f–king definitely asked me out,” she told InStyle. “She would deny up and down. She’d be like, ‘No. You were, like, obsessed with me.’ And I would be like, ‘Okay.’ We had a little serve off for a while. We are both Type A and stubborn. We were just mean to each other for a long time, which we didn’t really understand. I get it now in hindsight, but at first we were just friends and super mean to each other.’”

She added, “I fall in love with her all the time. She’s insane to look at. I respect her more than anyone I’ve ever met. Like, she is f–king brilliant.”

There’s another thing that the lovebirds definitely don’t agree on — Towa is not into musicals. “But I’m like, ‘We’re going to the theater. You’re going back to my roots, bitch.’”

In September 2023, Reneé told People Magazine that performing on Broadway when she was 19 “was like bootcamp,” helping her feel as though “[she] can do anything.”

“Eight shows a week is the hardest thing ever,” Reneé said of her run as Regina George. “I was dying. It’s insane, but it definitely– it was like bootcamp.”

Reneé added, “and to point out, I had a princess track, I wasn’t doing s—,” referring to a term in musical theater used to describe a role that isn’t on stage for a majority of the show, but is integral to the plot.

“You could never put me in a show like that and expect me to do eight shows a week without having a princess track,” Reneé added.

But overall, the experience “made me really resilient” and “made my voice a machine.”

