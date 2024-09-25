Is Role Model in his single boy era? The indie pop singer, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, might have been best known for his relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Chamberlain at one point, but he’s currently going viral on TikTok for his new music, hilarious videos and campaigning to be People Magazine‘s Sexiest Man of the Year (this is real).

Keep reading for everything we now about his love life:

Is Role Model Single?

It appears that the singer-songwriter is single! However, if and when he wins Sexiest Man of the Year, we can expect that his singlehood status may be up for grabs.

Who Has Role Model Dated?

Tucker’s most recent public romance was with YouTube star Emma Chamberlain. The pair were together for around three years, and first romantically linked in 2020,

Emma and Tucker kept their relationship relatively quiet until they pair officially “hard launched” their romance in a GQ interview posted on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

“We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private—when we want to be private—relationship,” Tucker told the outlet at the time. “We’re never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.”

The “blind” singer also revealed that before dating Emma, he had some flings here and there, but never expected to fall in love.

“I really was never picturing myself truly being in love,” he explained, revealing that he never expected to have the feeling of being “in love with someone and wanting to take care of someone, which just makes me sound like a dick. But I’ve honestly never… aside from my best friends, I’ve never felt the desire to take care of someone and be there for them.”

“I never thought that you could have someone that you feel like is your best friend and you want to sleep with them,” he added. “That’s what clicked — it’s like having a best friend that you can make out with. And I can’t do that with my guys back home, because they won’t let me.”

Unfortunately, an E! News report from October 2023 revealed that the duo had split.

Emma has since moved on with another indie pop singer named Peter McPoland.

