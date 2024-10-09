Fans are convinced Rudy Pankow‘s Outer Banks character may be getting the boot in season 4. The fourth season of the hit Netflix show premiered on Oct. 10, but the actor behind JJ has been at the center of internet speculation. Keep reading for everything we know:

Is Rudy Pankow leaving ‘Outer Banks’?

It’s unclear whether Rudy will actually be leaving OBX after season 4, but rumors of his departure first began after his Aug. 2024 interview with Backstage went viral.

“I’m so thankful to be in this position…to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever,” he told the outlet. He then went on to discuss what he plans to “focus on when something’s over.” See the full quote below:

“I’m so thankful to be in this position…to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever. I’m capable of trusting that it’s gonna be OK no matter how busy I am, or how not busy I am. This is what [acting coach Larry Moss] taught me: Go back to class; that audition’s coming. And the focus on when something’s over? That’s just as much of an opportunity. It’s the classic [idea of]: When one door closes, what then opens? That next door should always, always be what fascinates you with your craft. Ask yourself: What kind of person am I now? What stories do I want to tell? I think [figuring that out] is the duty of any artist. That’s the stuff that you should be focusing on, whenever you get a job and whenever a job ends. What is the thing to communicate to an audience that is important to tell?'”

Does Rudy Pankow have a feud with the ‘OBX’ cast?

Feud rumors between Rudy and the cast of Outer Banks have started surfacing over the years, especially as it pertains with his relationship to Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara on the show.

ICYMI, the show has Madison’s character involved in several romantic plot lines — from Chase Stokes‘ John B in the first season and her short-lived relationship with Jonathan Daviss‘ Pope in season 2. However, since the show began, fans have shipped her character with Rudy’s JJ — which has caused a bit of an uncomfortable situation for the actors.

Madison and Rudy have not done an interview together for several years, and when the cast of OBX is spotted out and about while filming, Rudy is usually nowhere to be seen — which has caused fans to believe that something may have happened behind-the-scenes between the actor and his castmates.

It’s also worth noting that Rudy’s girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, is an Outer Banks showrunner assistant, who has been working on the series since production began. Since their relationship went public, Rudy’s girlfriend has found herself at the center of several controversies.

Adding to the unfolding backstage issues, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that one of the show’s co-creators, Jonas Pate, allegedly unfollowed Rudy and Elaine on social media.

