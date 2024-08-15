Following Skai Jackson‘s recent arrest on August 9, new revelations have emerged about the former Disney star’s personal life, including claims that she is both engaged and pregnant. Here’s what we know about the situation:

Was Skai Jackson Arrested?

Skai, 22, has recently joined the ranks of former Disney Channel stars who have faced legal troubles.

According to a report by TMZ, the former Jessie star was involved in a heated altercation with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk. The argument escalated, leading to a physical confrontation.

Deputies responded to the scene after Universal CityWalk security noticed the couple fighting and intervened to separate them. The security team reported that Skai had allegedly “pushed” her partner multiple times, prompting the call to law enforcement.

TMZ further detailed that the altercation led to Skai’s arrest for domestic violence. After the incident, Skai was cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and released a few hours later.

Despite the charges, both Skai and her boyfriend denied any physical conflict, asserting to the police that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

The police reviewed video footage from the scene, which showed Skai shoving her boyfriend, leading to her arrest. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will review the case against the actress to determine whether charges are warranted.

As of now, Skai has not publicly commented on the arrest. However, she was seen attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event just a day before the incident.

Skai’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Is Skai Jackson Pregnant?

The reports of Skai’s pregnancy and engagement emerged alongside the news of her arrest. Despite the couple’s claims to police about their engagement and expecting a child, the investigation is ongoing.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to decide whether further legal action is necessary.

Who Is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend?

Skai has kept her boyfriend’s identity shrouded in secrecy, maintaining a high level of privacy about her personal life. Fans and the media have little information about him, as Skai does not feature him in her social media posts.

Her previous relationship with Julez Smith, Solange Knowles’ son, was also kept private until their messy breakup was publicly exposed through social media. Julez had alleged in leaked conversations that their relationship ended due to infidelity, and his comments hinted at a motive for revenge, which some speculate was related to a viral video involving Skai.

Overall, Skai’s arrest has brought a spotlight to her private life, but many questions remain unanswered as the situation continues to develop.

