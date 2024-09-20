Are Tara Yummy and Rob Rausch actually dating? The YouTuber and Love Island USA season 6 contestant have released several videos together, fueling speculation that these two internet stars might make a perfect match.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Tara Yummy and Rob Rausch Dating?

Tara, 24, and Rob, 26, were first spotted hanging out via TMZ in late July 2024, and have since made several videos on TikTok and YouTube together.

It’s uncertain whether the two stars share a purely platonic bond or if there’s something romantic brewing between them. However, the comments on their videos—and the countless TikTok edits—clearly showcase their obvious chemistry.

ICYMI, Tara has been around for quite awhile — she first found digital success on her Youtube channel, which she created back in 2012. It wasn’t until 2019 when she began to upload regularly and build an audience. Her content ranges from fun story times to makeup routines. In 2024, Tara and her TikTok content blew up, which she spoke to J-14 about in an exclusive interview from February.

As for Rob, the reality TV star has been linked to several internet stars since leaving the villa. While his relationship with fellow Love Island contestant Leah Kateb has since been immortalized on TikTok (cue “could never hate you” edits), he was also romantically linked to TikTok star Nessa Barrett for a minute.

On July 24, Rob was spotted getting cozy with the musician while driving together, leading fans to suspect something romantic was going on. However, the whole thing ended up being for for Nessa’s music video “passenger princess.”

On top of that, Rob revealed that he wasn’t looking for a relationship anytime soon during an interview with Alex Cooper on “Call Her Daddy,”

“I think, right now, at this point in time, I’m pretty emotionally drained. I don’t know if I’m ready for anything like that,” he explained on the podcast episode posted on July 24.

Who Has Tarayummy Dated?

Prior to being romantically linked to several other internet stars, Tara confirmed her breakup with fellow YouTuber Jake Webber in August 2023, whom she had been dating since 2019. The former couple addressed their followers directly about their decision to end their relationship in a YouTube video at the time, titled “Jake and Tara: Break Up.”

Despite their split, the two remain on good terms and still often post photos and videos together.

