Once upon a screen, The Society premiered in May 2019, capturing hearts and securing a renewal within two months. Fans eagerly awaited answers to its cliffhangers, but COVID-19 halted production in March 2020. Despite the cancellation of season 2 in August 2020, the show’s creator (and fans!) are still holding out hope for a chance to give it another go. Keep reading for everything we know about The Society season 2.

Why Did ‘The Society’ Get Canceled?

“This wasn’t a normal cancellation. This wasn’t about not having the audience or we didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it,” creator Christopher Keyser told Variety of the cancellation in May 2024.

Christopher, who now has several other shows under his belt, revealed that he still constantly has The Society on his mind, much like the fans — who are often posting “Save The Society” across all social media platforms.

“It really feels like this thing that we loved and were ready for was taken away more than anything I’ve ever done. That’s true for the writers and Marc Webb, with whom I made the show. There’s a sense that it stopped in mid-animation, but we knew a lot of what was going to happen on the other side.”

ICYMI, The Society followed a group of teenagers who return from a school trip who soon find that everyone else in town has disappeared. As they are cut off from the rest of the world, the teens make their own society in order to survive. It starred Kathryn Newton, Kristine Froseth, Olivia DeKonge, Toby Wallace, among many other young Hollywood stars.

Is There Still Possibility for ‘The Society’ Season 2?

The truth is, the former showrunner doesn’t know whether season 2 could happen — but he’s trying.

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb about how we might bring this back in some way. We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets canceled,” he said.

“The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed. I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.