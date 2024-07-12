Descendants: The Rise of Red is officially streaming on Disney+, and we’re so happy to be returning to one of our favorite franchises! So, can we expect more movies in the future? Keep reading for everything we know about Descendants 5.

Will There Be a ‘Descendants 5’?

As of now, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding Descendants 5 following the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red on July 12, 2024. The decision to make a sequel typically depends on various factors such as the success of the latest installment, fan interest and the creative direction of the franchise.

What Has the ‘Rise of Red’ Cast Said of ‘Descendants 5’?

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker want more Descendants movies, stat!

During an interview with J-14, the actresses that play Red and Chloe, respectively, spoke about how “down” they are for more movies in the beloved franchise.

“I’m down, Malia, are you down?” Kylie asked her costar, which she replied: “I’m down!”

ICYMI, Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red (played by Kylie), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

“It’s cool that even though it is a new story we’re telling new songs, new characters and it still has that essence from the original films,” Kylie said of the movie. “There’s lots of big numbers and lots of action and the costumes are larger than life so I love that we’re bringing back that kind of essence from the originals.”

The fourth Descendants movie also brought back an original cast member, China Anne McClain, who reprised her character Uma in Rise of Red, returning as Auradon’s newest principal.

“[China] was so welcoming and so warm towards us — and I think she knew because of the fact that we were telling her about how we were such big fans of her,” Kylie said of the Disney star, before revealing some of China’s advice to her. “She was just like, ‘Don’t feel that that pressure of feeling like we need to live up to something.'”

As fans know, the Descendants movies starred China, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, the late Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery, Melanie Paxson, Jedidiah Goodacre, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan, Cheyenne Jackson and more.

