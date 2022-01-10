TikTok star Chase Hudson — otherwise known to fans as Lil Huddy — rose to fame for his involvement in the Hype House, but is he still part of the influencer squad?!

In January 2022, Netflix released their highly anticipated reality show Hype House, which followed the lives of TikTok’s biggest stars. Throughout the eight-episode season, fans watched as tension between Hype House cofounders Thomas Petrou and Chase came to a head.

“I need to know if Chase is even going to be a part of this anymore,” Thomas said in the show’s trailer. Chase added, “I don’t really know where I stand right now.”

Together, Thomas, Chase and a few other influencers formed the content house in late 2019 after the popularity of TikTok started to rise. They launched the careers of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae, among others, who’ve since left to pursue their own endeavors.

“If someone slips up constantly, they’ll not be a part of this team anymore,” Thomas told The New York Times during a 2020 interview about the Hype House. “You can’t come and stay with us for a week and not make any videos, it’s not going to work. This whole house is designed for productivity. If you want to party, there’s hundreds of houses that throw parties in L.A. every weekend. We don’t want to be that. It’s not in line with anyone in this house’s brand. This house is about creating something big, and you can’t do that if you’re going out on the weekends.”

Throughout the Hype House show, viewers watched as Chase focused on his music career after buying his own house. In various episodes, fellow Hype House members hang out with the “America’s Sweetheart” singer and encourage him to come over to their new mansion.

“I’m spending all of my time fully devoted to being a musician,” Chase explained during his confessional, per Netflix’s TUDUM. “That sacrifice came with a lot of consequences, that being me not being able to see my friends as much.”

As the season goes on, Thomas realizes that he needs to have a conversation with Chase about his involvement in the Hype House collective as his career continues to take off. At one point in the series, Thomas even toys with the idea of shutting down the Hype House altogether.

Before the show premiered, Chase spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect to see throughout the series.

“People are going to underestimate it before it comes out, but it’s really gonna hit everyone with a bang,” the budding musician teased in May 2021. And that it did.

