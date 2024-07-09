Are Tobey Maguire and incluencer Lily Chee actually dating? Well, it seems most of the internet is hoping not. After the two were spotted hanging out at a party together, fans of both stars just can’t get behind the rumored pairing — and nearly 30-year age gap!

Tobey, 49, and Lily, 20, made headlines in July after they were photographed at Michael Rubin‘s annual Independence Day party. The Spiderman actor was met with backlash once photos surfaced due to the massive age-gap between the two.

Of course, the photos went viral on TikTok, and users of the app had some thoughts on it. One user wrote, “his daughter is only 3 years younger than her oh my …,” while another pointed out that “she wasn’t even born when spider man came out.”

According to Tobey’s ex-wife, the two are just friends. Jennifer Meyer reportedly responded to a comment that accused her former husband of getting with Lily. The jewelry designer wrote that Tobey was “kindly helping” Lily to her car and was ultimately “being a good guy,” per People.

“And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment. I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light,” she added.

Tobey and Jennifer share daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15. The former couple tied the knot in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016. The A-listers didn’t file for divorce until four years later.

However, according to multiple reports, Tobey and Lily are potentially more than just “friends.”

“They aren’t seriously dating but have been hanging out,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2024 about the “very casual” situation between the couple. “Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hangout and meet up,” the source added. “He was introduced to her through [businessman] Richie Akiva and mutual friends.”

Even though the two are “having fun” seeing each other, their connection is “nothing serious.” The insider added, “They were together all night hanging out, having fun and went to an after party with a big crew.”

Both Lily and Tobey have not publicly confirmed nor denied their relationship.

