It’s finally happening! Yeonjun, a member of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), might just be striking out on his own. Yes, you heard that right — K-pop’s 4th Gen It-Boy is gearing up for a solo debut.

Keep reading for everything we know about Yeonjun’s solo debut.

Is TXT’s Yeonjun Going Solo?

In September 2024, Yeonjun confirmed that he was indeed working on his solo debut during an episode of BTS’ Jin‘s variety show, Run Jin.

YEONJUN CONFIRMED THAT HE’S WORKING ON HIS SOLO DEBUT (MIXTAPE) pic.twitter.com/7MRGuxwFJj — 하지 (@txtarchivee) September 3, 2024

When Does Yeonjun’s Solo Come Out?

It’s unclear when exactly his solo will be released, as most details are being kept under wraps for now.

On September 1, 2024, Yeonjun sparked a frenzy on social media when he posted a teaser on his personal Instagram. The image featured some eye-catching bubble gum art with the word “Loading” in pink. Fans were quick to connect the dots, speculating that this could be a sign of his solo project in the works.

Adding fuel to the fire, PinkPantheress recently updated her Instagram profile with a matching pink theme and started following Yeonjun. Could this be a hint of an exciting collaboration? Only time will tell!

Who Is Yeonjun?

So, who exactly is Yeonjun? The South Korean star is the eldest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the rising K-pop group that debuted in 2019 with their hit single “Crown.”

ailing from Seoul, South Korea, Yeonjun has a rich background that includes living in Los Angeles for a couple of years as a child. He’s a true talent, excelling in rapping, dancing, and singing, and is known for his charismatic stage presence.

Before making waves as part of TXT, Yeonjun earned a reputation as “Big Hit Entertainment’s legendary trainee.” During his training years, he consistently outperformed his peers in dance, vocals, and rap, garnering attention across the K-pop industry for his exceptional skills.

With Yeonjun’s solo debut on the horizon and potential collaborations in the mix, there’s a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned for more updates as we await what promises to be an exciting new chapter in Yeonjun’s career!

