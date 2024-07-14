Vinnie Hacker has been the internet’s boyfriend since his rise in popularity on TikTok in 2020. However, fans of the star are wondering if it’s a one sided relationship!

The 21-year-old has been rumored to have dated multiple social media stars over the years. Keep reading to find out if Vinnie is currently single and who he’s been with in the past.

Is Vinnie Hacker Single?

After deep research (scrolling on Instagram), we’ve determined that Vinnie is currently on the market! That’s right, the influencer is seemingly single, however, he does seem to keep his love-life on the down low.

Who Has Vinnie Hacker Dated?

This may come as a surprise, but Vinnie hasn’t publicly dated anyone since he joined the popular dance app. Yet, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating on his love life. In 2020, Vinnie was romantically linked to another creator, Faith Ordway, after the two posted a video together.

Fans of Vinnie weren’t too pleased by this pairing and called out Faith for past social media posts where she used racial slurs and offensive language. At the time, Faith addressed the backlash and apologized for her actions in now deleted tweets.

“I’ll fly home and just quit the job I love, and stop seeing someone who I like since it’s caused issues,” she reportedly wrote, according to Seventeen. “I care more about Vinnie and his image than my own, so I’ll dip because you’re bringing him issues.”

It seems the two stopped hanging out after that incident with Vinnie following up with his own statement on X. “i’m removing all my negative/annoying posts. it’s time for change and it’s time to spread positivity. i apologize if i triggered anyone in any way. all i want is for you guys to be happy and enjoy content.”

Aside from Faith, Vinnie has been romantically linked to a few other TikTok stars. Most recently, his followers have shipped him with Tara Yummy after the pair posted a Youtube video together titled “STUCK In a Car with Vinnie Hacker.”

However, it seems the two are just friends and just an internet ship!

