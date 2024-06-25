Have your social media feeds been bombarded by Vogue World, too? The fashion event took center stage at Place Vendôme in Paris on June 23, 2024. The spectacular runway show featured countless stunning outfits, live performances from artists like Bad Bunny and Aya Nakamura, and of course, a couple of viral celebrity moments (hi, Sabrina Carpenter!). So, what exactly is this fashiontainment event? And has it replaced Vogue’s Met Gala? Keep reading to learn more.

What Is Vogue World?

Vogue World first debuted in 2022 in New York. The international fashion extravaganza then moved to London the following year, and in June 2024, it landed in Paris, hosted by fashion’s foremost magazine.

Each year, the event has a theme to celebrate the city its hosted in. This year’s theme celebrated “100 years of French fashion and sport,” connecting the 1924 Paris Olympics to the upcoming summer games, paying homage to many athletes.

So, imagine this: over 180 outfits showcased by over 150 models and celebrity guests, strutting around the obelisk in the square. They flaunted new styles from a range of French brands, each inspired by decades from the ’20s onward. Dancers, and sometimes real athletes, brought to life each sport, perfectly paired with its respective era.

Next up, watch Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner arrive in style on Hermès-clad horses. Maluma sporting a sleek Thom Browne ensemble. Surprise appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, stunning in a red-and-white cabana-stripe Jacquemus outfit from the 1940s section and Katy Perry rocking a Noir Kei Ninomiya creation, capturing the essence of the 1980s.

“If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater — supporting arts and cultural organizations in London — Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city,” said Vogue Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour at a press conference in February 2024.

Is Vogue World the New Met Gala?

No, the Met Gala is still alive and well! Fashion’s biggest night will keep drawing millions of viewers on the first of May — however it may have some competition! Vogue World is poised as the Met Gala’s “cousin” — however, as its name suggests, it’ll dazzle a new city across the globe annually.

Unlike the Met, however, anyone who can afford a ticket, or wants to watch the livestream from afar, can get inside.

