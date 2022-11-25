Wednesday premiered in November 2022 on Netflix, a Tim Burton production revolving around the character of Wednesday Addams of the iconic Addams Family franchise. Jenna Ortega plays a teenaged Wednesday who transfers to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, throwing her into the world of murder, mystery and high school drama. So, will the Netflix series be returning for a season 2? Keep reading for word on season 2 and what the cast and crew have said.

Is ‘Wednesday’ Getting a Season 2 on Netflix?

There is no word on a season 2 of Wednesday as of yet. However, cocreators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared in an interview with Screenrant that they have been discussing it.

“Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses,” Alfred revealed.

What Has the Cast, Crew Said on Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’?

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Miles and Alfred explained they didn’t want Wednesday to be seen as a “reboot of the Addams Family.” The show focuses on “what happened before” with the family and it was important to them while working with executive producer Tim Burton that the project be something new.

“That’s something that was very important to the show—that it didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot,” Miles said. “It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing. It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

Miles explained in interview with TVLine that they have only “touched the surface” of the characters in Wednesday. “Catherine (Zeta Jones) is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

With that said, Miles acknowledged that the series is called Wednesday, so they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.” However, they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

And what has Jenna/Wednesday Addams herself said of a second season? “I have no idea if we’ll come back,” Jenna revealed in an interview with NME. “It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option.”

