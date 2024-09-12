Isabel LaRosa just walked the red carpet for the very first time at the MTV Video Music Awards — and it definitely won’t be her last!

“I am so nervous. I can literally feel my heart like going so fast,” she told J-14 exclusively at the star-studded event on Wednesday, September 11. “This is my first red carpet, so I don’t know [about] any of this, but I’m very excited.”

As for who she was most excited to see?

“I am very excited to see Sabrina [Carpenter], obviously. I’m excited to see what Chappell Roan is wearing,” she said. “Jessie Murph, as well, because she’s just such a sweet person and I’m so happy for her.”

The 19-year-old is already showing out to be a powerhouse in the music biz, drawing hundreds of millions of listens on Spotify and Apple Music, a lot of which she can credit to her viral TikTok posts. Her music has been described as being alt-pop and dark pop, which she makes with her brother.

Speaking of Thomas, her older brother and collaborator/producer Thomas LaRos awas also in attendance at the VMAs — and the siblings both gave us the scoop on how their music journey first began.

“We both took piano lessons for like years and years and years and we both hated it,” Thomas revealed to J-14. “And then like, as a last ditch attempt for our parents [to] salvage us being musicians, our dad like, got me a guitar and like, forced me into guitar lessons. And then I really loved it and I started writing songs,” he summarized. “And then I never felt as though I had a good enough voice. So then I had Isabel sing them.”

“And then we started writing together,” they both say simultaneously.

While some siblings may consider working together being a sort of nightmare, that isn’t the case for the LaRossa’s.

“It’s the best,” Isabel says, with Thomas adding: “We literally spend like every single second ever together. So it’s like literally writing with your best friend, to be honest with you.”

Their evident success in music collaboration and deep affection for one another is strikingly reminiscent of another renowned musical sibling duo: Billie Eilish and Finneas — which they admitted they get a lot.

“Yeah, we do, but they’re amazing,” Thomas laughs. “It’s an honor to be compared to them.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.