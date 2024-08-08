The movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and the drama is on full display! Fans of the upcoming film have eagerly been watching the press tours from the cast — but one noticeable member has been keeping a low profile.

Director and leading star Justin Baldoni has seemingly been disconnected with the other main actress of the film, Blake Lively, which has some viewers wondering why.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the rumored drama.

When Did ‘It Ends With Us’ Drama Rumors Start?

What first caught fan’s attention to a potential behind-the-scenes issue was at the movie’s premiere on August 6, 2024. On the red carpet, Justin wasn’t photographed with any of his costars.

The director took to Instagram to showcase his night, only posting photos with some of his close friends.

Another odd occurrence that night was that Justin’s podcast co-host, Liz Plank, who was at the screening, wasn’t pictured with him either!

The podcaster reportedly posted about the red carpet to her Instagram Stories, however, she didn’t pose for pictures with Justin nor tag him in any of her posts.

While at the same event, Jenny Slate, actress in the film, was asked by Deadline what it was like having Justin as both a scene partner and a director. Jenny somewhat pivoted around the question saying it’s an “intense job” to do both things at once, and that she wouldn’t want to have two major tasks like that at the same time.

Her response left many fans puzzled as to why she deflected from the original question.

Did the Cast of ‘It Ends With Us’ Unfollow Justin Baldoni?

It’s been reported that Blake, Jenny, Colleen and Brandon Sklenar have unfollowed Justin on Instagram.

Hasan Minhaj, who plays Marshall in the film, is the only member of the cast who still follows the director on the social media platform.

What’s the Reason Behind the ‘It Ends With Us’ Drama?

There doesn’t seem to be a definite answer behind the reported tension, however, some fans have taken it upon themselves to theorize, naturally.

Some of the theories include potential creative differences between Justin and Blake. While Justin served as both an actor and director, Blake also acted and produced the film. The actress also revealed to E! News that her husband Ryan Reynolds had even stepped in to rewrite some scenes.

Others think that the awkward presence around one another could be a PR stunt to get people talking about the movie.

Blake and Justin’s teams have not immediately responded to J-14’s requests for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.