ITZY‘s upcoming album is about to hit different! The “Dalla Dalla” K-pop girl group will be making their 2024 comeback in October, and all of the members will be returning.

Keep reading for everything we know:

When Will ITZY’s ‘GOLD’ Album Come Out?

GOLD will be released on October 15, 2024! The album includes double title tracks “GOLD” and “Imaginary Friend,” as well as a B-side track “VAY” featuring Stray Kids’ Changbin, who wrote the lyrics and co-composed the song.

ITZY, which includes members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, first debuted in 2019 with their single “Dalla Dalla” under JYP Entertainment, which means “Different Different” in Korean.

“Our members were meant to perform,” Lia told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “Individually, their dance skills are awesome. Even when they were trainees, their dancing skills were great.” Their talents are just limited to dance, either. “All the members are really capable in many ways,” Ryujin explained. “We can be a performance group, but we can try anything and have a great result.”

Will Lia Be Returning to ITZY for ‘GOLD’ Comeback?

This will mark ITZY’s first comeback with all five members, including Lia! ICYMI, the K-pop singer was on a temporary hiatus throughout their BORN TO BE era earlier this year.

In September 2023, JYP first announced that Lia would be taking a break from activities due to health reasons.

“Lia underwent consultation and examination as she is experiencing extreme tension and anxiety about carrying out her scheduled activities and received medical advice that she needs rest and treatment,” JYP wrote in a statement at the time. “With the artist’s health as our top priority, after careful discussion with the members, we decided that Lia will not participate in scheduled activities starting from today and will take a break for the time being to focus on her treatment. The timing of Lia’s resumption of activities will be decided after sufficient discussion between Lia and the members.”

In July 2024, JYP Entertainment issued a statement sharing that Lia would be returning to the group in the coming months.

“Her tension and symptoms of anxiety have significantly improved,” they shared at the time. “After careful discussion with Lia, it has been decided that she will resume her activities.”

