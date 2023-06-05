ITZY is one of the most iconic girl groups of K-pop‘s 4th generation, period. The members are super talented in their own right, including Chaeryoung, who made a name for herself as a dancer before her debut with the girl group! Keep reading to meet Chaeryoung.

Who Are ITZY?

ITZY debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their album IT’z Different, and they continue to make waves in the K-pop world! The members include Chaeryeong, leader Yeji, Lia, Ryujin and Yuna.

The group is super well known for their explosive, and often, addicting, dance performances. From Ryujin’s iconic shoulder dance in “Wannabe” to their strenuous dance breaks, ITZY are often credited as one of the most talented performance groups in K-pop.

However, their talents aren’t just limited to dance. “All the members are really capable in many ways,” Ryujin told Billboard in 2022. “We can be a performance group, but we can try anything and have a great result.”

Who Is Chaeryoung?

Prior to ITZY’s debut, one member was already super well known in the K-pop world: Chaeryoung. The K-pop star competed in the TV survival show Sixteen in 2015, which would decide the new girl members from JYP Entertainment’s upcoming girl group (eventually becoming TWICE).

Chaeryoung and older sister Chaeyeon, who were JYP trainees at the time, both competed on the show. However, neither of the girls made it to the final line-up that is 9-member group TWICE, with Chaeryoung placing 10th and Chaeyeon placing 16th. Prior to Sixteen, Chaeryeong also appeared on K-pop Star 3.

Following the reality shows, Chaeryoung went on to debut with ITZY in 2019. As for her sister, Chaeyeon eventually left JYP and competed in another survival show called Produce 101, successfully debuting in girl group Iz*One. After her group’s contract ended in 2021, she debuted as a soloist in 2022 with the EP Hush Hush.

“The other members help me a lot,” Chaeryeong said of her group ITZY. “They give me a lot of positive energy, support me, and give me advice.”

The feeling is definitely mutual, as the members have nothing but kind words to say about Chaeryeong, even voting her as the “comedic relief” of the group during an interview with Refinery29 in January 2020.

“She’s hilarious,” Ryujin gushed. “Chaeryeong is also nice, polite, and always wants to take care of people, including me. So I’m very thankful for her.”

